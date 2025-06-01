Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,599.86. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,579 shares of company stock worth $584,818. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.57 and a 1 year high of $180.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

