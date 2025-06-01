Burr Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,382 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Burr Financial Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.1% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 634,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,017,000 after purchasing an additional 168,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day moving average is $203.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

