Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Burr Financial Services LLC

Burr Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 0.7% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $342.04 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.24.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $418.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

