Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 696 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 885.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $74.98.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

