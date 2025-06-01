Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,075 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

