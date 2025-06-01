Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,391,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HII opened at $223.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

