Nipun Capital L.P. Invests $276,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. KT comprises approximately 0.2% of Nipun Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KT by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,833,000. North of South Capital LLP raised its holdings in KT by 2,407.3% in the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after buying an additional 4,049,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,378,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KT in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

KT Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.