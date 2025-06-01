Insider Selling: CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Sells C$629,414.00 in Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Paul Perrow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.47, for a total transaction of C$629,414.00.

CI Financial Stock Performance

TSE:CIX opened at C$31.44 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.79.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.77%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

