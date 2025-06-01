Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells 9,610 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.