Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,288 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 25,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $347,731.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,444.08. The trade was a 26.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,456 shares of company stock worth $4,464,105. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

