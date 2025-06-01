Investors Research Corp Has $129,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Barclays lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of EL opened at $66.92 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $125.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

