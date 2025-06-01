Investors Research Corp Sells 1,176 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718,291 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,551 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,141 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

