Investors Research Corp Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 10,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $2,374,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.6%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

