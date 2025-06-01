Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 252.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 113,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 65.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $170.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,533 shares of company stock valued at $26,772,774. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

