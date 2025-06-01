Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 273,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2,210.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 158,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

