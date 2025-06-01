Investors Research Corp Increases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 330,627 shares during the period.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

