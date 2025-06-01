Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,070,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,319,000 after buying an additional 3,838,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,918,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,955,000 after buying an additional 3,352,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $163,212,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,434,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,162,000 after buying an additional 735,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 671,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

