Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 151.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.