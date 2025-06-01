Somerset Trust Co Makes New $254,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after acquiring an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 531,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VHT stock opened at $243.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.