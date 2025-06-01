Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $267.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day moving average of $257.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

