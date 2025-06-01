Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

