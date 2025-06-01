Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $327,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

