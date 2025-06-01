Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Has $930,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.