AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 177 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.48.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,171,680. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,698 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

