California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of WAL stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

