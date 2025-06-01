Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $247.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This trade represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,809,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,750. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,793 shares of company stock worth $77,122,102. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

