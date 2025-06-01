Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 110,395 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,395 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of MVB Financial worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,558,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $19.73 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $256.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Insider Transactions at MVB Financial

In related news, CEO Larry F. Mazza sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $121,765.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,955,001.42. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Ryan Rodriguez acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,250. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $225,367. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on MVB Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

