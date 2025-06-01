AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 20,570 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 45,711.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFEB. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 273,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 171,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of UFEB opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

