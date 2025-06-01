ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,486 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.32% of ATI worth $24,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ATI by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 45,359 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,415,986.29. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 461,179 shares in the company, valued at $34,731,390.49. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

