California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $147.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.41 and a one year high of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $290,794.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,985.22. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $530,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,350. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,238 shares of company stock valued at $912,050. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

