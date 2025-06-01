Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 38,151 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 165.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $202.73 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.18.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

