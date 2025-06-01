First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.53 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

