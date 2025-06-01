Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Crown by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 0.0%

CCK stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $100.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.