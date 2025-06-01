Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 222.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 295,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.1% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CL opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.