First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,847 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.79 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

