Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 154,404 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 148.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,404 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

