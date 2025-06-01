Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 128.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,735,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,840,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $372.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $386.44.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

