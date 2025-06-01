Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,855 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 2,208.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in WESCO International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.92. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $216.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.77.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

