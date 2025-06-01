Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,126 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4%

O opened at $56.61 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

