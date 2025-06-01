AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,155 shares of company stock valued at $19,556,047 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $105.08 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

