abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GLTR opened at $132.83 on Friday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $136.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.