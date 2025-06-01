AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Knife River were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Knife River by 501.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Knife River by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,359,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

NYSE:KNF opened at $94.29 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

