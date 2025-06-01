Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,445,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 576,388 shares.The stock last traded at $3.54 and had previously closed at $3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Enel Chile Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1,054.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,095.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enel Chile by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $35,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Further Reading

