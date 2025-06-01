AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baring Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,651,000 after acquiring an additional 521,411 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 904,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,718,000 after acquiring an additional 221,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.71 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

