SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFI. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

