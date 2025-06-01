AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NXP opened at $14.05 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

