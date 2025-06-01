AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Onefund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $551.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $516.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.54. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $397.47 and a one year high of $616.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.05.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,111 shares of company stock worth $15,364,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

