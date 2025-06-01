Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 109933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Questerre Energy Stock Up 8.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$109.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corp serves the oil and gas sector. The Canada-based company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. It operates non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. The segments of the group are Western Canada; Quebec ; and Corporate and others.

