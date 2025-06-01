Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.15 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.27), with a volume of 125286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.28).
Petra Diamonds Trading Down 1.9%
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.
