Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.15 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.27), with a volume of 125286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.28).

Petra Diamonds Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). In January 2025, Petra announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding in the entity that holds Petra’s interest in Williamson.

Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.

