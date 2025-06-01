Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,019,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 407,271 shares.The stock last traded at $21.24 and had previously closed at $21.24.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

